Roads affected with construction during Naples Project (CREDIT: City of Naples)

Keep your GPS at the ready when you go for a drive: more construction is beginning this week in Naples.

The City of Naples announced a new streetscape project starting Monday, Nov. 20 on 1st Avenue South, 12th Street South, and 10th Street North.

Periodic lane closures are expected during this project. Flagmen will be directing traffic in the area.

On Tuesday, 10th Street from 2nd Avenue North to US 41/5th Avenue South will be affected. First Avenue South from 8th Street South to Goodlette-Frank Road and 12th Street South from Central Avenue to 1st Avenue South will be affected on Wednesday.

Public commentary will be invited at a later date to review potential alternatives for each corridor during a public informational meeting, according to the city.