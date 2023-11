A fire heavily damaged a home in Immokalee, leaving a family of 19 people, including five children, displaced.

Immokalee Fire Control said they were close by when they were alerted of the fire around 8 a.m., Sunday morning. According to firefighters, flames were shooting through the back of the house when they arrived.

Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Cunningham said they are not sure how the fire started and whether the home will ever be livable again, but they are relieved to report that no one was hurt.

“This residence is just right down the street from the firehouse,” said Cunningham. “First arriving crew on scene found a single family structure with smoke and flames that were visible. Within minutes of the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was under control. Thankfully, no injuries to any of the residents or any of the firefighters, as well.”

The Red Cross will offer the family temporary financial and health services.

The five children who lived there are all elementary school age, according to the Red Cross.