A new Women’s Care Center is coming to Collier County.

“They’re really taking care of women and babies from cradle to kindergarten or nearly beyond,” said Bill Fenech, a donor.

He bought the land located on Tamiami Trail East and said the goal is to build on one of the busiest streets in town, in one of the neediest neighborhoods.

“At first, I didn’t think there was a need because Naples is considered a wealthy area,” said Fenech. “But there’s a whole other side of Naples that has need.”

Fenech told WINK News the Woman’s Care Center offers assistance to women before and after a baby is born. Their website says as a result, 9 out of 10 women chose to keep their babies or place them up for adoption.

‘There is no left or right side. It’s just doing the correct thing,” said Fenech.

Alyx Carrasquel is a pro-abortion rights advocate. “It breaks my heart because a lot of the funding from the government is starting to go towards the centers. And it just it’s disheartening because abortion clinics are so underfunded. They’re so they don’t have enough support.” she said.

Carrasquel said places like this are typically called pregnancy crisis centers and tend to be anti-abortion.

“They don’t talk about abortion positively. They don’t give that option, or they don’t present that as an option for pregnant people to see if that’s the best option for them and for their pregnancy and for their families,” said Carrasquel.

The plan is to open the Women’s Care Center by June of next year.

For more information, click here.