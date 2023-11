(CREDIT: FWC)

The state is floating the idea of expanding when you can hunt alligators, as the once-endangered species is making a huge comeback.

Hunters are currently restricted to a single area and can only hunt during one of the season’s first four weeks.

The proposed changes would let five people hunt throughout the season in any management unit.

The hope is younger and more senior hunters will be able to get involved.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will take up the idea on Dec. 5.