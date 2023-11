Some people wait all year long for the Thanksgiving meal, while others wait until the last minute to get their plans in gear.

Surprisingly, those who wait until the day before Thanksgiving to gather supplies may be rewarded with discounts.

WINK News Consumer Reporter Andyranna Sheppard has been keeping her eye on prices at Walmart, Target and Publix for the past two years and prices are down.

According to the USDA, turkeys cost about $1.45 per pound. That’s about 10 cents less than 2022’s price tag.

Turkey prices will vary as people can find starting prices of 69 cents and upwards of $2 per pound depending on the store they choose to shop at.

A survey conducted by Shipt, a home delivery service, found that more than half of their participants would travel up to three times back to the grocery store just to ensure that they get all their Thanksgiving supplies.

The survey found that 66% of the participants would rather have Thanksgiving without a turkey than go without the side dishes while highlighting stuffing as their favorite side.



Despite the holiday being a potluck of dishes, 57% of the participants would prefer guests to show up empty-handed than with a side dish that nobody will eat.

Aldi’s is hosting a sale of Thanksgiving-related items with discounts of up to 50% off starting from Nov. 1 through the end of the month.