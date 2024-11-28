Southwest Florida shoppers shopping last minute for Thanksgiving

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Stores will offer some of the best deals of the year on Black Friday. Here are some of the store hours for Black Friday.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers, we’ve all been there. Someone forgot the egg nog, the cranberry sauce or wine to deal with the in-laws.
The defending champs are in Southwest Florida.
An Ave Maria man said he’s thankful to be alive this Thanksgiving after taking a bullet to save a mother and her four children from a violent attacker.
At least two people were injured during a crash on Burnt Store Road and Caloosa Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday evening.
It’s like a game of Where’s Waldo, but this time, all our eyes here at WINK were looking for a certain little leaf.
Thanksgiving is about being grateful for what we have and what we have to give.
The disaster recovery center opened for those affected by Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Debby.
The Cape Coral Police Department has announced the passing of retired K-9 Officer Todd Salmon.
Cheerleaders from Bishop Verot High School graced television screens across the nation as they marched through the streets of New York City in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Most people drive to their Thanksgiving destination on Thanksgiving Day, and nearly 72 million people are expected to get behind the wheel.
On Thanksgiving Day, millions across the country come together to celebrate the holiday with friends, family and food.
Many people are expressing gratitude for what they have this Thanksgiving, but some residents of Punta Gorda will spend this holiday gathering what they have left.
The Weather Authority is tracking beautiful conditions with sunny skies expected throughout this Thanksgiving Day.
A 21-year-old man has been killed after a deputy-involved shooting at a Sunoco gas station near Suncoast Drive in North Fort Myers.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers, we’ve all been there. Someone forgot the egg nog, the cranberry sauce, or wine to deal with the in-laws.
There’s nothing like waiting until the last minute.
“We forgot some Thanksgiving ingredients,” said one last-minute shopper.
“We were starting to feel stressed,” said one shopper. “Because Winn-Dixie was closed, and Sam’s [Club] is closed and Whole Foods is open”
If you’re not mixing it up in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, you’re running into the chaos.
One child said he is excited for his mother’s cooking.
“Her cooking is very immaculate. It’s very exquisite, and everything about it is awesome”
With just hours before turkey time, David said he was responsible for the pie for the Thanksgiving dinner, but he forgot.
“I hope I’m not the only one that’s done this,” said David. “They told you, David, you’ve got to be the pumpkin pie guy. Said, no problem, I got it. And lo and behold, I wake up in the morning, totally forgot.”
Pie guy was not alone.
“We got to get the right noodles. That’s what brought me here,” said a shopper from the Jackson family.
Right before closing time, the Jackson family got their noodles for their Thanksgiving meal.
“You got to get it done, make sure everything’s right for the family,” said the shopper from the Jackson family.
And the pie guy found his pumpkin. He said that the time off contributed to him forgetting to grab a pie.
“I think just being excited that it was a day off, and maybe just totally let it slip,” said David.
David, the pie guy, said that he was not aware that his interview was on the record.
“Wait a minute. I thought this was gonna be a secret,” said David. “I thought this was off the record. If this could air after Thanksgiving, that would be great.”
Happy Thanksgiving!