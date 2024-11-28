Southwest Florida shoppers shopping last minute for Thanksgiving

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers, we’ve all been there. Someone forgot the egg nog, the cranberry sauce, or wine to deal with the in-laws.

There’s nothing like waiting until the last minute.

“We forgot some Thanksgiving ingredients,” said one last-minute shopper.

“We were starting to feel stressed,” said one shopper. “Because Winn-Dixie was closed, and Sam’s [Club] is closed and Whole Foods is open”

If you’re not mixing it up in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, you’re running into the chaos.

One child said he is excited for his mother’s cooking.

“Her cooking is very immaculate. It’s very exquisite, and everything about it is awesome”

With just hours before turkey time, David said he was responsible for the pie for the Thanksgiving dinner, but he forgot.

“I hope I’m not the only one that’s done this,” said David. “They told you, David, you’ve got to be the pumpkin pie guy. Said, no problem, I got it. And lo and behold, I wake up in the morning, totally forgot.”

Pie guy was not alone.

“We got to get the right noodles. That’s what brought me here,” said a shopper from the Jackson family.

Right before closing time, the Jackson family got their noodles for their Thanksgiving meal.

“You got to get it done, make sure everything’s right for the family,” said the shopper from the Jackson family.

And the pie guy found his pumpkin. He said that the time off contributed to him forgetting to grab a pie.

“I think just being excited that it was a day off, and maybe just totally let it slip,” said David.

David, the pie guy, said that he was not aware that his interview was on the record.

“Wait a minute. I thought this was gonna be a secret,” said David. “I thought this was off the record. If this could air after Thanksgiving, that would be great.”

Happy Thanksgiving!