Credit: The Weather Authority

The oven might be heating up, but the temperatures outside will be cooling down just in time for Thanksgiving!

A cold front will be approaching Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

Ahead of the front, rain chances will increase this Wednesday evening.

As the front continues to “casse-roll” to the south, much drier, less humid air will be something to be grateful for when waking up on Thanksgiving morning.

If you are planning on taking part in a Turkey Trot, it will be a “cran-berry” nice morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for the morning with a “side dish” of sunshine.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

You could not ask for a “butter” weather forecast than this.

Rain chances are forecast to increase again on Friday and Saturday ahead of another system.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler forecasted the upcoming weekend temperature highs.

“Though isolated rain is expected, I “yam” expecting our temperatures to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s into the weekend,” said Kreidler.

Now that you have the Thanksgiving forecast “main course”, be sure to watch the Weather Authority for the up-to-date temperature forecast.