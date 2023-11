The South Florida Water Management District has growing concerns about the water supply in Lee and Collier counties.

The shortage is due to less rainfall than normal.

Everyone is encouraged to save water where they can.

The water district wants you to check your sprinkler times, rain sensors, find and fix any leaks around your home, reduce the number of times you do laundry, run the dishwasher and take shorter showers.

The water district says right now, this is all voluntary.

If it gets worse, they will make it mandatory.