FWC logo. CREDIT: FWC

As Black Friday deals saturate the market for your attention, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering a deal to help you and your family experience Florida’s wilderness.

According to FWC, Florida residents can get a Gold Sportsman license for 50% off through the holiday season.

You can buy the Gold Sportsman for yourself or for a loved one who enjoys indulging in the great outdoors.

Click here for more information on this deal.