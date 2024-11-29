Black Friday traffic frustrates Estero shoppers

WINK News
Black Friday at Miromar Outlets turned into a nightmare as shoppers faced endless traffic jams. Frustrated drivers spent hours trying to leave.
Some without even stepping foot in a store.
Imagine heading out to Miramar outlets in Estero for some black Friday shopping.You start searching for a parking spot but Instead, you are met with intense traffic.
That’s the reality for thousands of shoppers on Friday evening.
“I’ve been in line two and a half hours. I couldn’t find a spot to begin with and then I said, ‘Well, I must just leave’,” said Diane. “And two and a half hours I’ve been sitting in this one line trying to get out of here.”
“This is very frustrating. I came at 1:30. I haven’t gotten out of my car since. I haven’t even shopped,” said another driver named Jan.
For many, after having tough luck finding parking, they decided they’d be better off leaving and forgetting about shopping.
So, they sat in their cars in traffic just trying to leave the mall for hours.
“Went over on the north end to see if I could find a spot, and then I gave up from there and came down this road here, and that’s when the bottleneck started. But I think the bottleneck is everywhere,” said Jan.
WINK News crews were in the same boat, after no luck with parking, reporter Olivia Jean decided to leave and sat in traffic for 4 plus hours.
Miromar Outlets traffic
Miromar Outlets traffic
The pictures above were taken hours apart by our WINK News crew. The first photo was taken around 2 p.m. Friday and the second was taken after 6:30 p.m.
“I wouldn’t do it again. I never thought it would be like this or I wouldn’t have come,” said Diane.
Many say the hassle is not worth it and they won’t be back.
“I won’t come here again next year. It’s just too crazy,” said Jan.
“We haven’t moved it’s it’s been horrible,” said another group. “So not worth the Black Friday. It’s not worth it, not at all. I’ve never seen it like this. I feel like last year it was nothing like this.”
Our WINK News crew is still in that traffic. They got to the mall around 1:30 p.m. and never even parked.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.