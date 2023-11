Collin Herman Miles, 22, mugshot. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Naples Police Department arrested a man for the alleged indecent exposure of a woman on Vedado Way Beach.

According to NPD, at approximately 12:16 p.m., Thursday, a woman called the police regarding a man who walked toward her and greeted her. She chose not to engage with the man because she did not know him.

Collin Herman Miles, 22, then proceeded to stare at the woman and begin to touch himself over his clothes, NPD reports.

Miles then began to pace back and forth near the woman. He then pulled his pants to expose and touch himself, NPD reports.

When the woman contacted the police, Miles ran away from the area.

He was later located and arrested by detectives.