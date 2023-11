Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and motorcycle on SR-776.

According to FHP, the crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, as the SUV was traveling northbound on the left lane approaching the intersection of First Avenue in Sarasota County.

A motorcycle was traveling south on the left lane, approaching the same intersection.

FHP reported that the SUV turned left in front of the approaching motorcycle when they collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV was arrested for DUI manslaughter and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.