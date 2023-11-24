9,000 Christmas cards to be given to veterans by a veteran

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Pexels.com

Thousands of Christmas cards will go to veterans to remind them just how important they are this holiday season.

Naples Air Force veteran Renee Whisner’s organization Mission Christmas Cards for Veterans has collected more than 9,000 Christmas cards to send to veteran nursing homes and hospitals in multiple states.

The idea came to her while recovering from a car crash, which left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Whisner said during that time she was given hundreds of cards, and they made her feel wonderful.

“I want everybody else to feel wonderful also, all the other VA members. We’ve enlisted just about everybody in the house to do cards, but we’re at the last leg now and getting ready to ship them out, they’re all bundled up,” Whisner said.

Whisner and her family plan to box up the cards and start shipping them out next week.

She began this year’s project in June.

If you want to be involved next year, click here.

