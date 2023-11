A Fort Myers high schooler set out on a mission to write and send cards to U.S. troops unable to return home for the holidays.

Jess Parsons is a sophomore at Canterbury High School. Parsons started the project over Thanksgiving break.

“I made some in the range of 600 to 750 Christmas cards for deployed troops,” Parsons said. “It’s my right. I have to be able to give back to those who have made me free. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I feel like they should be able to feel the joy or like part of the joy that I feel during this holiday as well.”

The cards will go towards 92.5 Fox’s annual 10,000 cards for the troops.

“We have Southwest Florida, a warm message inside of a Christmas card,” said Drew Steele, from 92.5 Fox. “Send them off to men and women serving overseas. Most of them don’t have an opportunity to be with their families during the holiday season.”

The deadline to submit cards is Friday. To send cards to troops with 92.5 Fox, you can head to any Mel’s Diner drop-off locations in Florida.