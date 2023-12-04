Family enjoys Christmas miracle after 9-month-old survives collapsed lung

Lila with her parents, Allie and Michael (CREDIT: WINK News)

A family of four is celebrating their first Christmas together after doctors worked a miracle.

Little Lila was born full-term without complications. Doctors are still trying to find out how one of her lungs collapsed.

“About two and a half hours after I had her, they brought me up to the recovery floor and they unswaddled her, and she was in like full respiratory distress out of nowhere,” said Allie White, Lila’s mom. “The first three days, we really didn’t think she was going to make it.”

Lila's parents decided to have Lila transferred to Golisano Children's Hospital at a level three trauma center. Lila at Golisano Children's Hospital

“It was really challenging because you’re going down and you’re receiving not great news,” said Michael White, Lila’s dad. “How do you go back to your wife who’s obviously emotionally going through that recovery process? How do you present her with information that, like, ‘hey, your baby’s not really doing that well.'”

Doctors put Lila in a medically-induced coma for two weeks. Lila spent 26 days in the NICU while the hole in her lung healed.

Now Lila is 9 months old. Her parents and her older brother, Ford, are looking forward to Christmas, knowing they already received the greatest gift.