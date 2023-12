Meet Morgan VanDyke, the nurse on a mission to bring holiday cheer to seniors in our community!

Morgan, the Nurse Marketing Liaison from Assisting Hands Home Care, didn’t just stop at a regular Christmas card drive – she turned it into an adventure.

“I think a lot of times the seniors kind of get forgotten,” said Morgan, ”Β and there’s so many out there that don’t have the family to show them the love at the holidays.

Teaming up with different groups, Morgan gathered over 600 handmade cards from local kids. But here’s the cool part – she didn’t just drop them off. She got the Naples Dance Troupe involved and even brought Coldwell Banker elves along, to spread the love at assisted living places and adult daycares.

This week, Morgan and her elf squad hit up spots like Canterfield of Fort Myers and Arden Courts of Fort Myers. They even stopped by Lehigh Acres Memory Care, bringing smiles and candy canes everywhere they went.

And the giving didn’t stop there! Morgan made sure to visit Park Royal, the Windsor of Cape Coral, and Choices in Living Adult Day Care, making sure no senior was left without a touch of holiday magic.

But Morgan’s not your typical nurse. She’s all about going above and beyond, not just in her job, but in spreading genuine warmth and support. Her idea for the Christmas card drive came from the “Assisting Seniors Lee County FL” Facebook group, where someone wanted to donate cards made by children. Morgan knew exactly where those cards belonged – in the hands of seniors who could use a little extra love.

One heartwarming moment stood out for Morgan at one of her stops:

“While we were there, the Resident Director pointed out one particular resident. She was holding her card, stroking it, and kept opening it and reading it repeatedly. She’s 108 and has outlived everyone in her family. That card is the only thing she’s received, and it really meant a lot to her.”

Morgan’s kindness is making this holiday season brighter for many seniors who might otherwise feel a bit lonely. It’s the little things – or in this case, 620 cards – that make a big difference.

The seniors WINK News spoke with today, loved their handmade cards.

“Certainly does. Wonderful,” said one woman.

“Wonderful people do stuff like that for us,” Sharon Webber said.

Β “A lot of work went into that,” said Robert.

Another senior called it a beautiful thing to do.

“Especially since my wife just passed… recently, within the last few days, just really is something like to brings Spirit into my heart,” said Fred, another senior.

Kudos to Morgan for spreading joy and proving that a simple card can mean the world!