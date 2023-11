April Runge (CREDIT: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers)

A woman is wanted in Lee County for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

April Marie Runge is also wanted for a failure to appear in court, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on Runge’s whereabouts, please reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.