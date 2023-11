The desire to help others is a common thread that connects Gulfshore Life magazine’s men and women of the year. Recipient Michael Wynn falls squarely in that category for his work on projects big and small.

If there was ever a person perfectly positioned for a time such as this, you could make the case for Wynn. With a dozen hardware stores under his ownership, his businesses helped rebuild Collier County following Hurricane Ian.

“It means so much for us to know that people trust us in the aftermath of the storm. They turn to us for that immediate help, and we do everything we can to be opened within 24 hours often, right after the storm has passed,” Wynn explained.

Hurricanes Irma and Ian put resources to the test, and Wynn’s Sunshine Ace Hardware locations were there for the cleanup and subsequent construction. “We really are kind of an essential part of the community, especially when there are natural disasters,” said Wynn. “We really are a first responder of sorts.”

Wynn’s great-grandfather established the family’s first local hardware store in 1949. The expansion of their business parallels the boom in Collier. Over the years, the Wynn family recognized the importance of supporting the community. Beyond the stores, they devote their time and money.

“Great communities don’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of volunteer hours, dedicated leaders to be able to help a community mature, and so we found a number of different areas that we’re passionate about as a family. One is NCH, and their new heart and stroke institute.”

In March, the family made it’s largest single donation, contributing a million dollars towards the construction of the NCH Rooney Heart Institue. Building is a common theme, and Wynn chooses giving opportunities that involve growth.

“Another one is Florida Gulf Coast University,” he said, “and what it means for developing the future workforce for this growing area.”

Day-to-day, Wynn continues to add locations and jobs. Up against big box home improvement stores, he has seen great success by building the trust of people close to home.