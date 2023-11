A Florida lawmaker filed a bill last week restricting the use of pronouns in the workplace.

It’s aimed at preventing state and local government agencies from using an employee’s preferred pronoun and restricting workplace training on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Some are comparing this to the Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Most people who work here have to help teachers in schools navigate the new rules in front of kids, but if this bill passes, they could have to figure out what they can and can’t say to their co-workers inside here.

The lawmaker behind this new bill says it aims to solidify…

“As far as Florida is concerned, the gender that you’re assigned at birth based on your reproductive situation that you’re born with. That’s how we’re going to identify you,” said Ryan Chamberlin, Republican Florida lawmaker.

House Bill 599 places restrictions on personal pronouns within government agencies.

“You can let people know what you want to be called, but to try to force that in the marketplace. Anytime you try to force stuff on people, it does cause a little bit of friction,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin said the bill’s meant to keep those who misuse or refuse to use pronouns from getting fired or penalized, something which worries LGBTQ+ advocates.

“That creates a really restrictive workplace,” said Chris Schmeckpeper from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network.

The bill would also ban government workplaces from forcing their employees to attend training on the matter.

“They can still offer them. They just can’t force people to take them,” Chamberlin said.

As long as they don’t use state funding.

“Taxpayers don’t want their hard-earned money funding these types of things,” Chamberlin said.

However, LGBTQ+ advocates fear this is an overreach and will lead to discrimination and danger.

“People will get outed, who have already transitioned and are living as their authentic selves,” Schmeckpeper said.

Chamberlin, on the other hand, said this bill is meant to prevent discrimination against…

“People that want to recognize birth gender as gender,” he said.

WINK News asked Chamberlin whether he thinks this bill would clash with the Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, which makes it illegal to discriminate against based on sex. He said he doesn’t see how it would.

The bill will be voted on in January.