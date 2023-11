Photojournalist Doug Garrett (Credit: WINK News)

The WINK News family mourns the loss of one of our colleagues.

Photojournalist Doug Garrett unexpectedly passed away over the weekend. Doug started working at WINK News in 2017 after working at several other media outlets in Southwest Florida.

Doug captured “history-making moments” every day in our area, from Hurricanes Irma and Ian to Friday night football.

Doug always had his camera ready to capture the moment.

His final shot for WINK News was the game-winning kickoff return Dunbar had against Naples on Friday night.

Cherished memories of Doug and his remarkable contributions to our viewers will be displayed on Tuesday. WINK News sends love to his family and beloved dog.