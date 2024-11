A touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Price to wide receiver Virdarian Malloy set the tone for Dunbar against Fort Myers.

“The quarterback dialed it up, said run this route,” Malloy said. “So I ran it to perfection and we scored.”

Dunbar kept scoring in the first half, building a lead big enough to hold on to beat the Green Wave 28-21. But that was last week.

This week, Dunbar hosts North Fort Myers in the WINK News Game of the Week. Both teams trying to solidify their playoff positioning.

“When we get this down deep into the schedule, everything is a playoff,” Dunbar head coach Sam Brown said when asked about playoff seeding. “It’s one win. You got to get the wins.”

“It’s a strong opponent you know they have a really good record, played some quality opponents,” North Fort Myers head coach David Pasquale said. “So playing them win lose or draw benefits us.”

After beating East Lee County three weeks ago, the Red Knights have dropped their last two games. They have also lost four straight to the Tigers.

“I want to win this game very bad cause like it’s Dunbar,” North Fort Myers wide receiver and defensive back Adrian Scott said. “We want to beat them. We haven’t beat them in a while. Good team. We just got to be prepared.”

This week’s slate includes games that were rescheduled from when Hurricane Milton hit our state, giving these players another opportunity under the lights.

“Playing as many games as I can in my last season is just I wouldn’t want anything less,” Scott said.

“It’s getting us ready for playoffs,” Malloy said. “And I feel like we’re going to be ready after this game.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Our live coverage from Dunbar begins at 5 p.m. with Weather Authority chief meteorologist Matt Devitt giving you the forecast from the sideline.