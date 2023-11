Everglades conservation. CREDIT: WINK News

To ramp up Florida’s wildlife conservation, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation is holding a fundraiser on Giving Tuesday.

The foundation says that to prevent losing the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the group is trying to raise $17,000. This Giving Tuesday, November 28th, we have a $17,000 fundraising goal to accelerate the pace of conservation. ⁠ ⁠



Since the signing of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act in 2021, 46 properties, equivalent to more than 162,000 acres, were approved for protection in or adjacent to the corridor as of September 2023.

As of 1:42 p.m., the foundation has raised $12,222.54 from 53 donors.

