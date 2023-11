The vehicle was found in a Cape Coral canal. Credit: Cape Coral Fire Department

A woman was found wandering with a head injury by the Cape Coral Fire Department after crews responded to a call regarding a car in a canal.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 3 a.m. on Thursday at Skyline Boulevard and Mohawk Parkway.

No one was in the car or the water when it was pulled from the canal.

Firefighters responding to a car found in a Cape Coral canal. Credit: Cape Coral Fire Department

CCFD reports that the driver was found walking six blocks away, wet and with a head contusion. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating the cause of this crash.