The special season for the Florida Gulf Coast volleyball team came to an end Thursday night. The Eagles were eliminated in three sets by the fourth seeded Florida Gators in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite the postseason run being cut short, the team still has a lot to be proud of.

​

“I think a lot of people may have looked at this season as a possibly rebuilding season,” FGCU senior setter Lily Tessier reflected. “And I just think we proved that you know we took the group that we had came together and proved we were a force to be reckoned with.”

“We thought we had to play different be different but embrace that,” FGCU head coach Matt Botsford said. “And they did just from the start. And we played a different style of volleyball that was conducive to this group being successful. They bought into it. And we improved throughout the season.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I chose the right place,” FGCU middle blocker Juliana Lentz said. “And that everything happened for a reason and I couldn’t be more proud to be an Eagle.”