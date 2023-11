The Lee County Board of Commissioners approved Wednesday a resolution opposing the proposed bills on the Lee County Legislative Delegation’s Thursday meeting agenda that would establish single-member districts and a change to an elected county mayor form of government in a 3-2 vote during a special meeting.

The meeting was called by Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass, who described the importance of opposition to the proposed changes as critical to the county’s future. Commissioners Brian Hamman and Kevin Ruane were the dissenting votes.

