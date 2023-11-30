Missing boater potential victim of a crime

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has confirmed that a missing boater who was found dead is a potential victim of crime.

Over the weekend, Chris Giangeruso went missing from the Alva boat ramp. On Tuesday, his body was pulled from the water.

FWC said they won’t say anything about why because of an ongoing criminal investigation.

We know the boater went fishing on Sunday, fell into this water, and never resurfaced.

FWC got a call about a missing boater on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva that night.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Alva Fire Department, and FWC responded to the scene.

After searching for nearly two days, they found the body of Chris Giangeruso on Tuesday.

A friend of the potential victim did tell WINK News they believed the disappearance to be suspicious before his body was found.