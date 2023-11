Caloosahatchee River. CREDIT: WINK News

A missing boater was found dead after vanishing in the Alva area of the Caloosahatchee River.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the boater was found dead Monday afternoon following his disappearance Sunday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Alva Fire Department and FWC responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the person found.

This is an active boating investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.