The danger of domestic violence and finding help has become a top priority across the country.

On Thursday, a grand jury handed down an indictment of a domestic abuser, who is charged with shooting and killing a woman and shooting her grandmother in Immokalee.

Laura Candia, a daughter, granddaughter, and mother, died at 20 years old, killed by her domestic abuser.

“We were side to side in the car, and he rolled the window down. He started shooting her,” said Olga Welch, Candia’s grandmother. “She looked that way towards the car, and he shot her in her face. “

Her family said she tried to escape him.

“He had tried to kill her before. He tried to choke her and kill her, throw her down the stairs,” Welch said.

So, Candia moved away, but the law forced her back.

“She had to come back and do joint custody, and he killed her,” Welch said.

You hear it time and time again.

“It’s much, much more dangerous when you leave that relationship than when you’re in it,” said Linda Oberhaus, CEO of the Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

But just because it’s more dangerous doesn’t mean you should ever stay. Oberhaus said it’s all about having an escape plan, but don’t go at it alone.

“It’s hard to think clearly when you’re a victim of trauma and domestic violence,” Oberhaus said.

Loop your local shelter in on it.

“We have advocates 24 hours a day to help walk them through the steps of being able to get out safely and be able to get to the shelter safely,” Oberhaus said.

Because if you fear for your life, a shelter will protect you.

“We always believe victims, and when they tell us that they believe that their abuser is going to kill them, we absolutely believe them,” Oberhaus said.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse and are thinking of leaving, it’s important to be ready.

Open a savings account in your own name using a safe address, like your workplace.

Leave money, an extra set of keys and copies of important paperwork with a friend or in a go-bag, and keep the number to a local shelter handy.

To learn more about ACT, a service that is committed to serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, click here.

The Shelter for Abused Women & Children’s mission is to collaborate with the community to “prevent, protect and prevail” over domestic violence and human trafficking. Click here to learn more.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.