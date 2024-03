This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an accused burglar, a nude fire starter, and a domestic incident involving an LCSO detective. Kenneth Boone Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Boone has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home in Sanibel.

According to the Sanibel Police Department, officers received a report from a homeowner of a burglary seen on their video surveillance system.

While en route, officers observed a car and driver who matched the description provided by the homeowner, as well as several other ongoing investigations.

Officers conducted a stop and identified the homeowner’s stolen items in Boone’s car.

Boone has been charged with burglary and grand theft.

Taylor Nicole Pyatte Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

Taylor Nicole Pyatte has been arrested for allegedly setting two small fires; One in a church, and the other in the back of a patrol car.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an officer put out two small fires early Thursday morning.

The first small fire was near 2431 Cleveland Avenue and the other small fire was located at Grace Church at 2415 Grand Avenue.

Pyatte was found naked near the fires and officers arrested her pending an evaluation for a Baker Act.

While being detained in the back of the patrol vehicle Pyatte started a small fire in the car’s door panel.

Pyatte faced charges of arson and damage to property or criminal mischief.

Erin Ortino has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted a friend after a drunken night.

According to the arrest report, detective Ortino kicked, spit on, and threatened the victim with a knife, though deputies never found the knife.

Before deputies arrived, the victim told deputies she tried to hide Ortino’s service weapon to keep her from harming herself. She also said she had feared Ortino would hurt their dog.

Ortino faces charges of domestic violence, battery, and simple assault.

