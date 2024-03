Kenneth Boone Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Goodland has been arrested for allegedly committing several burglaries and thefts in Sanibel.

According to the Sanibel Police Department, on Saturday, officers received a report from a homeowner of a burglary seen on their video surveillance system.

While en route, officers observed a car and driver who matched the description provided by the homeowner.

The same car also matched descriptions of several ongoing burglary investigations in Sanibel.

Officers conducted a felony stop on the car and arrested 67-year-old Kenneth Boone.

The homeowner identified the stolen items, which were found inside Boone’s car.

Boone is being charged with burglary and grand theft.