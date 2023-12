Authorities have lifted the lockdown on Naples High School after deeming a shooting threat to the school a hoax.

According to a Naples Police Department social media post, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Naples police responded to the school Friday afternoon, around 2 p.m. Law enforcement at the Naples High School scene. CREDIT: WINK News

Westbound traffic along Golden Gate Parkway was blocked. Traffic is getting diverted to either north or south on Goodlette Road.

Eastbound Golden Gate Parkway traffic is getting diverted north or south on U.S. 41.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.