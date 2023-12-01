‘Night at the Nest’ fundraiser for FGCU student-athletes

One of the most unique events of the year is getting set to begin at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The “Night at the Nest” is a huge fundraiser raising money for student-athlete scholarships.

One aspect that makes the dinner unique is that those attending eat dinner on the Alico Arena floor.

It’s an event designed to support the student-athletes at FGCU. Those same student-athletes supported by the event will serve food during the event.

