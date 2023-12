The Cape Coral Police Department kicks off the month of December with its annual “Fill the Boat” toy drive.

The 17th annual toy drive aims to provide Christmas cheer for less fortunate families.

As part of the event, CCPD will bring park a marine unit boat to the 1619 Del Prado Boulevard S Walmart parking lot from 9 a.m., Friday through Sunday.

CCPD encourages shoppers to consider donating to ensure no child goes without a present on Christmas morning.

To donate, purchase a new, unwrapped toy and simply place it in the boat.

All donations will be delivered to local children in the Cape Coral area.