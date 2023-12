Spreading holiday cheer in the Poinsettia Parade (CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue)

Celebration is in bloom this season as the Poinsettia Parade and Festival filled the streets in North Port.

North Port’s Parks and Recreation throws the Poinsettia Parade annually, featuring a tree-lighting ceremony, mobile food vendors, and over 60 units showcasing local businesses and organizations. Iconic holiday figures from a float (CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue) Police officers lighting up the Poinsettia Parade (CREDIT: North Port Police Department)

Many participated in the excitement, including North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police, to strut North Port’s holiday spirit.

Missed the Poinsettia Parade? Watch the full event here.