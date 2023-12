Hundreds gathered at the Landings Yacht, Gold and Tennis Club in Fort Myers for another round of festive cheer and a tree-lighting ceremony.

Not only can attendees enjoy the holiday spirit with some live music, but they can also drop off toys and clothes for an annual holiday toy drive.

“We’ve done this 15 years. We have a large outdoor stage and wonderful entertainers to start the holiday season in the right way. And we have a wonderful toy collection of all the community,” said Jim Willis, holiday concert show producer, “We collect as much 500 to 700 toys. And we have a number of agencies in Lee County.”

Landings Yacht is expecting to collect hundreds of toys to give out across Lee County, hoping to share the Christmas magic.