Lee County Commissioners debated how to best breathe new life into the 45-year-old Lee County Civic Center.

The civic center is due for some repairs, from the drywall to termites in the bleachers, including cracks in the foundation and water damage.

Commissioners said Tuesday that the plan is to handle all that as best as they can over the next 3 – 5 years.

“We understand that the civic center will be replaced, and the commissioners gave direction that it will be replaced with something larger, that will hold more people, more modern. Something that all of us in the county can be proud of again,” said Mike Greenwell.

The Lee County Civic Center has certainly gotten its use in after years of RV shows, gun shows and the fairs hosted on the property.

Commissioners said Waley Hall inside the civic center will be demolished because it’s not worth it to repair. They expect a final vote for the future of the civic center during the spring of 2024.