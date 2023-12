Traffic from multi-vehicle crash on Tamiami Trail (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

One person was airlifted after a multi-vehicle crash on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

The crash happened near Warrington Boulevard. Deputies said there is a roadblock at the intersection.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a victim was flown to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two others involved in the crash were transported.

