Someone wants to morph a nature preserve into an enormous development with 800 homes, 300 hotel rooms, and a bunch of commercial space in Southwest Florida’s largest city. However, the problem this development project is facing is that thousands of people are against it.

At least 3,600 of the people against it have signed a petition to try and kill the project.

Many who signed the petition think their homes won’t be protected from major storms or hurricanes if the project goes through.

That’s because the land the developers want to use is packed with mangroves. Those mangroves protect the land against high winds and massive storm surges. Those opposed to the development say they cannot afford to give up any of that natural protection.

The 340 acres of wetlands and uplands between Rotary Park and Tarpon Point are officially designated as nature preserves. The wetlands act like a sponge providing flood protection, while the mangroves along the riverbanks act as a buffer against storms.

A proposed development, known as Redfish Pointe, calls for 110 of those acres to become part of Redfish Pointe. It’s a proposal that has been met with an uproar of extreme opposition from neighbors.

More than 3,600 people signed the petition urging Cape Coral City Council to put a stop to the development. In its comments, people say “We need all the mangroves we presently have and more!”

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation environmental policy director, Matt Depaolis, told WINK News about how important the mangroves are.

WINK News sat down to talk with Annette Barbaccia who works as the commercial manager for Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group. She explained the family who owns the land has hired multiple environmental consultants.

“We’ve talked to engineers and there is nothing about the proposal that would create more flooding to everyone,” said Barbaccia.

Barbaccia noted multiple times that two-thirds of the land will stay preserved. Depaolis says any loss of this type of land is a loss.

