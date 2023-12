FWC officer removing the gillnet. CREDIT: FWC

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with sheriff’s deputies, arrested a suspect after finding sharks, tarpon, and other species dead in a gillnet.

According to FWC, officers investigated after seeing a massive gillnet on a vessel’s deck.

Before fleeing, the suspect sent nearly 1,800 feet of gillnet into the water.

Sharks, tarpon, drum and sheepshead were found entangled and dead in the net.

The subject will face felony charges.

Click here to learn more about fishers and equipment regulations.