Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue (Facebook page)

Authorities sprung into action when a brush fire broke out, threatening a Lehigh Acres house.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, a 3.5-acre brush fire broke out on Nova Ave. N and Nora Ave. N in Lehigh Acres.

Firefighters worked decisively and diligently to protect the house while simultaneously trying to control the flames.

Firefighters are protecting the home while others work to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/JRI0aenKCN — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) December 6, 2023