Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for December 6, 2023

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers:

Jaqueline Hunt tops this week’s trio. She’s wanted for violating her Lee County probation on a charge of aggravated battery. She has nine previous arrests on 31 criminal charges according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and was last known to be living in Central Fort Myers. She sometimes goes by Jaqueline Hassey.

Robert Hurlburt violated his probation out of Collier County on his third DUI offense in 10 years. He has been on the run since January. Investigators really want your help on this one because they believe he’s still drinking and driving. He may live on a boat and work as a day laborer.

And, look for Molly Kaye Scott in North Naples. She’s wanted for violating probation for possession of a controlled substance. She’s been on the run since October and could be working in a local restaurant.