A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after crashing with a semi-truck and SUV on Interstate 75 near mile marker 116, reducing southbound traffic to one lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Bonita Springs and ended up with the motorcyclist being transported to a hospital.

The semi-truck has since been released from the scene, but as of noon, all southbound lanes at mile marker 116 on I-75 are still reduced to one lane.

Persistent heavy congestion continues in the area, as fire and law enforcement remain on scene.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with new information when it is available.