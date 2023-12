Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus that can cause heavy bleeding pain and difficulty getting pregnant.

They are the most common type of tumor in women of reproductive age, affecting up to 80% of women.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 20% of women will require surgery, and a hysterectomy is the most common type of surgery performed.

But there are now solutions to avoid a hysterectomy.

