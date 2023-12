Members of the Evangelical Christian School Girl’s Basketball team know what it feels like to win.

They’re undefeated so far this season.

“It’s so much fun, it’s just cool to see it continually grow and get better every season,” junior shooting guard Maddie O’Berski said.

That’s why the Sentinels are working hard to keep it that way, build off of last year’s momentum and make their way back to the state tournament.

“You always want to improve your program,” Head Coach Dwayne Donnell said. “You always want to do one better than last year. Being that we were in the final four, we’re expecting to be in the final four again and go one step further, or perhaps two and win a state championship.

It’s early in the season, but the Sentinels seem unstoppable.

Senior guard Zaira Mitchell told me last year’s run gives them confidence on the court.

“We know we can get there,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been there before so we have experience of course and it just makes it a little bit easier and the nerves kind of go away.”

That final four loss still stings, O’Berski said now it’s motivation.

“It will fuel us to do better than we did last year, to know our weaknesses and to push past those, to become stronger in those areas,” O’Berski said.

Right now getting stronger is focused on defense.

“Our defense most definitely transfers to our offense and whenever we knock that down, everything should be good,” senior point guard Jadah Toombs said.

The Sentinels will try to keep their undefeated streak alive in their next game on Friday night against Venice at 4:30 p.m.