High school football season kicks off

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
It’s hard to believe football season is already here, but preseason kicked off Thursday night at a couple of Lee County schools.
The City of Fort Myers rolled out a 10-trip parking pass downtown.
According to authorities, a boy shot and killed Norbert Mess to save his uncle from being beaten to death.
Tons of dirt and rocks are giving people a renewed sense of hope in one community near Lehigh Acres.
The Florida primary is fast approaching, and state leaders are making their way to local southwest Florida communities to prepare.
Billions of social security numbers are in the hands of hackers. The discovery was made in a lawsuit filed against national public data.
In May, five and a half months after a white detective shot and killed Christopher Jordan in his home, the State Attorney ruled the shooting to be justified.
WINK News broke the story in May about a local county commissioner, who is required by our state constitution to live in the district he represents, moving away and remaining in office.
A 19-year-old has his eyes set on becoming a member of the Charlotte County School Board.
A Lee County Democratic Party volunteer is going to the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.
Something rotten is filling the air from the green water near Matlacha Pass.
Waste management drivers can report any suspicious activity they may witness during their routes, thanks to a program started in 2010.
Neighbors are turning a muddy mess into a passable road, one truckload at a time.
Bimini Square is nearing the topping-out phase of a $125 million, 218-unit apartment complex that, with another unrelated project nearby, will change the face of downtown along Cape Coral Parkway.
A Lee County Judge denied Wade Wilson’s request for a new trial.
It’s hard to believe football season is already here, but preseason kicked off Thursday night at a couple of Lee County schools.
Island Coast beat Bonita Springs 25-3. Saint Thomas Aquinas beat Bishop Verot 37-14. Both of these are jamborees.
WINK Sports will have a full slate of Friday night lights!
WINK Sports reporter Sylvie Sparks will be live all evening at our game of the week: Dunbar at Riverdale.
WINK will show you highlights of each of these games:
WINK News will also have scores from around SWFL on the WINK News Nightbeat.