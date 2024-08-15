WINK News

High school football season kicks off

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:

It’s hard to believe football season is already here, but preseason kicked off Thursday night at a couple of Lee County schools.

Island Coast beat Bonita Springs 25-3. Saint Thomas Aquinas beat Bishop Verot 37-14. Both of these are jamborees.

WINK Sports will have a full slate of Friday night lights!

WINK Sports reporter Sylvie Sparks will be live all evening at our game of the week: Dunbar at Riverdale.

WINK will show you highlights of each of these games:

  • Gateway Charter at Canterbury
  • Lemon Bay at Charlotte
  • Naples at Gulf Coast
  • Lely at Palmetto Ridge

WINK News will also have scores from around SWFL on the WINK News Nightbeat.

