It’s hard to believe we’re only two weeks away from the kick-off of the 2024 high school football season.

But it really is that close, and Lee County schools are putting in work at fall camp to book a trip to Tallahassee.

Bonita Springs enters the Kyle Shafer era with one goal: to be the first Bull Shark team to earn a winning record.

Five straight years of losing is all the motivation these seniors need.

“I always like to keep in mind, when we’re lifting or we’re running, just keep that in the back of my mind. That’s what I want to achieve, and I want to feel the opposite of how I felt then,” said Daniel Buenrostro, Bonita Springs senior offensive lineman.

East Lee County is in a similar boat. The Jags broke even last year but haven’t had a winning record in more than a decade.

So, third-year head coach Herbans Paul is working this team hard in the heat.

“Our guys are getting focused and they’re starting to lock in. They’re going through a lot of adversity, which is exactly what we wanted. We want them to experience adversity and then learn how to overcome it,” said Paul.

Powerhouse Dunbar has its sights set on December and finally getting past the state semifinals after coming up short two years in a row.

“We realized as players, we got to do things differently,” said Austin Price, Dunbar senior quarterback. “We got to be on top of that with our seniors and our juniors and then make sure the younger classmen aren’t playing around at practice. We got to do everything different from the classroom to the football field. Everything has to be different so we can get to that next step.”