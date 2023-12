Millions of people are getting ready to go through airports this season while guns are getting removed from bags of people trying to make their flights. And those people are getting slapped with a fine for incorrectly storing their guns.

Packing it incorrectly or without the correct items could cost you a $15,000 civil penalty and make you miss your flight.

Now, the Transportation Security Administration wants you to know the right way to do it.

Permitless carry in Florida allows travelers to take their firearms with them on their trips, but traveling with a weapon comes with rules. So, the TSA is breaking down those rules exclusively with WINK News.

“First thing you need to do is make sure that you have a hard-sided case with some kind of padding in there to hold the items in what we call a steady state in the inside of the box,” said Mark Howell, the TSA regional spokesperson.

“Make sure that the firearm is completely unloaded with no rounds in it at all,” said Howell. “Once you have your ammunition in there, your magazine again separate, and an empty firearm, you’re good to come to the airport.”

“You’re gonna place a lock on it. You can use a key lock or combination lock but make sure that you keep the key with you while you’re traveling,” said Howell.

It’s important to remember that depending on where you’re flying to, those airports may have different protocols. Nevertheless, at RSW, you must keep your declaration card on the front of your carrying case.

If you don’t declare your firearm, TSA says law enforcement gets a call if you don’t package or declare your piece properly, you’re charged with a civil penalty. Not only is that costly, but it’s going to slow your chances of boarding your flight.