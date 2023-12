Nonprofit New Operation Cooper Street, which operates out of a city of Punta Gorda-owned building and land leased for $1 per year, received a reprieve Tuesday. City Council members voted 4-1 to grant a six-month interim lease to the organization’s current board.

The recreation center at 650 Mary St. has provided child care, after-school activities, mentoring programs for high school graduates and senior services in the city. In addition, it has a partnership with Florida Gulf Coast University, which provides a small business development center for people of all ages who want to start a business.

