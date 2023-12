A new restaurant and bar concept with three kitchens plus a bakery, a self-serve beer tap wall and a full bar under one roof launched Dec. 7 on Old 41 in Bonita Springs.

The Causeway, co-owned and managed by Ken Delaney and Carl and Carol Smith, will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 28280 Old 41 Road, south of Bonita Beach Road.

