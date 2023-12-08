Conservation proves valuable to DeSantis following his Focus on Florida’s Future budget

Everglades conservation. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission of protecting Florida’s natural resources is set for next year, thanks in part to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to FWC, DeSantis gave his proposed Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The budget includes more than $11.3 million while providing three new positions for initiatives supporting FWC’s official licensing and permitting operation for hunting and fishing throughout the state called Go Outdoors Florida.

Part of the budget helps protect important aspects of conservation, including restoring coral reefs and habitats and removing derelict vessels. FWC continues the task of identifying derelict boats tossed asunder after Ian, (CREDIT: WINK News)

“Thank you to Governor DeSantis for your commitment to our fish and wildlife resources,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Florida is known worldwide as the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World, and because of the Governor’s support, we will continue to provide opportunities for residents and visitors.”

After signing an executive order reducing the cost of state park passes and FWC sportsman hunting and fishing licenses by half, DeSantis announced the Great Outdoors Initiative.

Discounts will continue through Jan. 13.

